Look who's hitting 95 degrees this week !

A beautiful start to the week as temperatures climb into the low to middle 80's on Tuesday and Wednesday. A look at the current surface map shows high pressure to our south that will provide a broad, southerly flow across the plains on Tuesday.

Here are the forecast highs for Tuesday. Note 90+ readings in St. Louis, Des Moines and Minneapolis. Dry air over the plains has the ability to warm very quickly, and Tuesday's 90's will be short-lived as a cold front returns readings to the upper 70's on Wednesday.

As the front sags into the northern half of the Tri-State Wednesday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop. As of today, the SPC is only forecasting general thunderstorms with no widespread severe weather.

This may change, depending on how the front actually behaves as it moves in. Rain will be a good bet on Thursday and Friday this week over all the Tri-State. For now, it looks like our quiet spring will continue for most of the week.