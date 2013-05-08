Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday in the Tri-State

The waiting game continues as we track showers and thunderstorms that will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday. The current surface map shows a cold front off to our west that will provide the focus/energy for showers and storms. A few showers will pop early Thursday morning, mainly over the northern half of the Tri-State.

The SPC has the northwest corner of the Tri-State in a slight risk for severe storms on Thursday, but the dynamics don't look too impressive. We may see a few strong storms pop in the afternoon, and some may contain hail or gusty winds. While this will be true across the entire area, the best chances will be in Illinois, north of Interstate 64.

Rainfall models are still cranking out another decent rainfall over the next 48 hours. We've already had about half the normal May rainfall, and we're only into the first week of the month. Typically, May yields about 4 inches of rain.

The temperatures will ease a bit as we head into the weekend, but will remain near the normal values for this time of the year.The rain should be completely clear of the Tri-State by Saturday afternoon, and Sunday will be dry. So, not a bad weekend, afterall…just a wet start on Saturday !