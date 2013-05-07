Wabash River Falling

Despite torrential rainfall this past weekend, the Wabash River will continue a slow fall. On average, many areas received 2-inches of rain. However, the Wabash River, will drop below flood stage in all locations on Sunday.

Vincennes dropped below flood stage to 19.4 feet and should sink another 7-feet in the next week. Mt. Carmel is at 21. 7 feet and will drop below flood stage(19 feet) by Sunday morning. New Harmony is at 16.7 feet and will drop below flood stage (15 feet) on Sunday.

Rain is in the forecast later this week so river levels might need to be adjusted later in the week.