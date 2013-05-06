Seeing Double

Snapped this pic of a double rainbow Friday evening in Haubstadt. Sure…we all have seen a rainbow but a double rainbow is a rare weather viewing treat. Yes…it is possible to have more than two.

The best time to see a rainbow is during the morning or evening when the sun is lower in the sky. Rain is one side of the sky; the Sun on the other. The colors are present but we see them with a human eye due to the billions of water droplets and sunlight reflections from the rain.

How do you get a second rainbow? The second rainbow appears much dimmer when the light is reflected twice. Did you notice the colors don't appear in the same order? The colors of the second rainbow are inverted…reds and blues switching sides.