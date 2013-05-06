Gunshot kills Murray State student

MURRAY, KY (AP) - A Murray State University student has died after being shot in the head with a handgun.

Calloway County Coroner Ricky Harris says 23-year-old Clayton Law of Elizabethtown died early Sunday morning when he fired the handgun.

Harris says the state medical examiner will perform an autopsy and the results will be available in a week.

Murray State University Vice President Mike Young told the Paducah Sun that the gun accidentally went off as Law, a veteran of the U.S. Army, showed it to a friend.

Police Chief Jeff Liles said Sunday night that his investigators would meet Monday and release information about the investigation once it is complete.

