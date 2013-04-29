How long will the great weather hang around the Tri-State ?

High pressure and southerly winds will dominate the forecast for the first half of the week. The surface map shows a cold front up to the northwest of the Tri-State, but this will be blocked by the high through Wednesday.

Winds will continue out of the south and will push temps up about 10 degrees above normal through Wednesday.

The Wabash River is topping out today and will begin a slow fall for the rest of the week. The Little Wabash will crest on Wednesday, and the White continues to fall.

Later in the week, a more active weather pattern will set up over the Tri-State. Showers and thunderstorms will finish out the week, along with cooler temps. Severe weather threat appears minimal at the moment. Looks like it may be a rainy Kentucky Derby. More on that later in the week.