About Welborn Clinic

For over 55 years Welborn Clinic physicians have been dedicated to providing the highest quality comprehensive health care to the Tri-State community. Our doctors welcome most insurance options and practice at both of the city's hospitals; Deaconess Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Welborn Clinic is owned and operated by its physicians, ensuring that operations and policies are in the patients' best interest. Welborn Health Plans , an HMO nationally recognized for the highest quality patient care, is owned by Welborn Clinic.

Patients may call the physician's appointment number to schedule an appointment or seek additional information. When calling a specialist, you may be asked to provide referral information, as many specialists are seen based on the referral of a primary care provider. Welborn Clinic's Business Office will file your claims to your primary insurance company.

Nationally-recognized for the highest quality in patient care, Welborn Clinic physicians provide a full range of state-of-the-art medical services, including ambulatory surgery, nuclear medicine and leading-edge research.

Our History

Welborn Clinic's tradition of providing health care to the Tri-State goes back to the turn of the century. In 1894, a group of physicians founded the Evansville Sanitarium which was later named Walker Hospital. In that hospital, the physicians rented office space to see patients and the clinic concept came to life.

That clinic in its hospital location provided medical care to residents of Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky through the mid 1940s. In 1947, the physicians decided to reorganize and began drawing up plans to build a facility of their own in downtown Evansville. That one story building, completed in December of 1951, was the beginning of the Welborn Clinic as it is known today.

Welborn Clinic, in downtown Evansville, is a three-level medical facility with more than 100 doctors and health care providers. The Clinic also operates nine satellite clinics in the Tri-State: Welborn Clinic Newburgh, Welborn Clinic East, Welborn Clinic Highland, Westside Family Practice Center, Reo Family Practice Center, Welborn Clinic Princeton, Welborn Clinic Gateway (Family Practice and Pediatrics) and Welborn Clinic OB/GYN Department at St. Mary's Hospital for Women and Children.

Health Insurance Plans

Welborn Clinic Participating Plans

Welborn Clinic welcomes most insurance options -- Welborn Health Plans , Deaconess Health Plans, Sagamore and many more -- probably yours!

Most Welborn Clinic Providers participate in the following insurance options.

Welborn Health Plans

Anthem BC/BS Traditional, PPO & HMO - IN

Anthem Blue Access - PPO

Anthem Blue Preferred Primary - HMO

Anthem Blue Preferred Primary Plus - HMO/POS

Anthem Benefit Administrators

Beech Street

Choice Care/Humana

CIGNA PPO

Deaconess Health Plans (including all self-funded employer groups)

Deaconess Medicare Select

Encore/VHA Tri-State Health Plans

Evolutions

First Care Illinois (Specialists only)

First Health

Health Alliance Medical Plan (HAMP)

Health Care Solutions

Healthlink HMO

Healthlink PPO

Health Network ProAmerica Midwest, Inc. (formally Wellmark Health Network)

ICHIA

Indiana Health Network (IHN)

MCS

Medical Benefits Mutual

Medicare-Indiana (accept Medicare assignment)

NPPN

One Health Plan

Owensboro Community Health Network/DHP

PPOM Preferred Plan, Inc.

Private Health Care Systems (PHCS)

Sagamore (Not including Advantage HMO)

SelectHealth

United HealthCare (UHC)

Wabash Community Health Program/DHP

We also accept Medicare Assignment.

Note: Not all of our providers participate in every plan listed. If you have questions about whether your plan gives you access to our physicians, please call your employer or the phone number listed on the back of your insurance card.

Business Office

With each visit to Welborn Clinic, our Central Registration desk will be your first stop. When checking in, the staff will update all your demographic information. The information is immediately changed on all paperwork so your doctor will have the most current information, in the event he or she may need to contact you by phone or mail following your visit. To ensure that all claims are filed accurately, please be prepared to show your current insurance card(s) at each visit.

Insurance

Welborn Clinic will file claims to your primary insurance company. If you are responsible to file to your secondary carrier, you will be given a letter at your visit explaining how to do so. Payment is expected at the time of service, which includes all co-payments, co-insurance or deductibles. Patients are responsible for knowing their insurance coverage and financial obligation for each service. Please be prepared to pay portion not covered by insurance company at the time of service.

Please contact your health plan for information about your benefit coverage. Welborn Health Plans' patients may call Member Services at 812/ 426-6600 or 800/ 521-0265 toll free.

Account Information

Payment is expected at the time of service for any co-payment, co-insurance or deductibles. A billing office representative is available if special arrangements are necessary.

You will receive a monthly billing statement. We expect payment from your insurance company within sixty days. Your statement will direct you when it is time to contact your insurance company or one of our patient services representatives.

Business Office patient services representatives are available by telephone:

Monday through Thursday ~ 7:00 am to 4:00 pm,

Friday ~ 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Please call 426-9444 locally, or if calling long distance, 1-800-241-6794.

If you need to visit our office to discuss your account, please call to schedule an appointment to avoid a wait. We are located at our downtown Welborn Clinic location ~ 421 Chestnut Street.

Medical Records

Copies of your Medical Records may be obtained from Welborn Clinic by submitting a completed and signed release authorization form. The form may be mailed, faxed, or delivered to Welborn Clinic. There is a nominal charge. However, if records are being sent to another physician, the fee will be waived. Please allow 7-10 days for requests to be processed.