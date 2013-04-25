How new rainfall forecast will affect rising Tri-State rivers

A viewer sent us this picture. He says "This is the Wabash 2 miles north of Mount Carmel. This is a planted cornfield. Should have planted rice. The river is along way from the tree line. You can't see the river from here." Source: Jerry McWilliams

More rain is on the way for the weekend, but it looks like the heaviest amounts will fall south of the Ohio River. This will give the Wabash River a chance to "catch up" as it nears crest levels early next week. This afternoon's rainfall forecast shows how much rain we can expect between Friday evening and early Sunday morning.

Here is the latest river forecast for the Wabash, White and Little Wabash. Note the White has crested and will start to fall over the next few days. The main problem is that the water has no place to go with the Wabash River still on the rise.

The Ohio River will remain below flood stage at all locations through next week. No severe weather is expected this weekend…in fact, we likely won't hear any thunder.