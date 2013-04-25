Saturn Shines

The meteor shower was a bust because the Moon was nearly full and clouds were in the way at times. However, Saturn will be shining bright tonight and the next few months. Saturn rises in the East-Southeast...best viewing a few hours after sunset. With this Autumn weather pattern, skies will be crystal clear tonight.

Saturn is at opposition, when it is visible all night long. Opposition occurs when the sun is on one side of Earth and Saturn is directly on the opposite side. This happens with the Full Moon.

Let me know if you are able to view Saturn through a telescope or your able to catch a look with a naked eye. I realize you are still competing with the Full Moon which will look brilliant tonight.

Byron