How will the rising Wabash impact Tri-State communities?

The rains arrived on schedule overnight, and many of you saw at least a half-inch of rain by this morning. Showers have moved out for now and we'll see clearing skies tonight. Despite the lack of rain in the next couple of days, the Wabash and Little Wabash will continue to rise. Here is a look at 14 Dual Doppler rain estimates since midnight:

The flooding impact will be moderate in Mt. Carmel, where many roads are now closed due to high water. Here is the latest forecast information, plus some historical flooding data:

In New Harmony, the Wabash River will continue to rise into early next week. Some sandbagging will be necessary north of town to keep water from entering basements.

The latest river stage forecast for the White, Wabash and Little Wabash:

The Ohio River is rising, but will stay below flood stage at all locations through next week. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30's tonight, aided by northwesterly winds.

After a little scattered frost Thursday and Friday morning, temperatures will rise back into the 70's by Sunday and stay there for much of next week. We still have a chance of rain on Friday night and early Saturday, but the models have backed off on the totals…generally less than .25" at all locations.