Rain will worsen flooding in parts of the Tri-State

Rain will grab the headlines tonight, with sharply colder temps on tap for the rest of the week. The latest forecast data shows another inch of rain will likely fall over all the Tri-State tonight and tomorrow morning. Timing on the rainfall: Best chances from 6pm Tuesday night to 6am Wednesday morning. Here is the latest rainfall forecast for the 14News viewing area:

The Wabash, Little Wabash and White rivers continue to rise. The crest prediction for New Harmony has been pushed back to next Tuesday to account for tonight's rainfall. Flood levels will run about 5 feet above flood stage at New Harmony through the weekend.

Here is a look at the temperature profile for the next 48 hours…we'll drop well below the last few days' highs and actually stay a little below normal through Thursday.

No severe weather is expected for the next 3 days.