Will the weather cooperate with your weekend plans ?

I'm sure you're ready for the weekend, so here's what you can expect over the next couple of days. Here is the current surface map showing high pressure building to our south. This will help pull warmer air across the Tri-State by Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 60's.

Winds are going to pick up and will be out of the south at 15-20 mph on Sunday as the high pushes back into the low to middle 70's

Basically, a beautiful weekend…especially for working or playing outdoors. Looking ahead to next week, a more active weather pattern will shape up by Monday and Tuesday. The Tri-State is not outlooked for severe weather yet, but you can see the potential is there to our south next Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll have to wait and see how closely the weather follows what the models are predicting, but it wouldn't surprise me to see some strong to severe storms in the Wednesday – Thursday time frame. It's still a little too early to say for sure, but we'll keep any eye on it over the next few days.