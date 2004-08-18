Lisle Wayne II, M.D. FACS

Dr. Wayne was born in New York City, but raised in Victoria, Texas. He received his undergraduate degree from Texas A & M University. His graduate studies were completed at the University of Tennessee, where he received his Medical Degree from the School of Medicine.

He completed his internship at the University of Miami; then returned to Memphis for a five year residency in general surgery. Next, he served as Chief of Surgery in the 3510th USAF Hospital at Randolph Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

Following his discharge from service, he completed his residency in plastic surgery at Duke University. He entered private practice at the Trover Clinic in Madisonville, Kentucky, and joined Dr. Pulcini in practice in 1977.

He has published extensively in medical journals, and is a member of many professional organization. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.