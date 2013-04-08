Be Aware: Severe weather shaping up for Wednesday inTri-State

Windy, warm weather kicks of the week and will likely provide the fuel for severe thunderstorms by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front triggers storms to our west. Check out the current winds across the Midwest:

The winds will play a factor in helping to intensify thunderstorms on Wednesday as they couple with upper-level winds (jetstream). As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of the Tri-State under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms on Wednesday. A Slight Risk means widespread severe weather is a good bet. Here is the latest outlook for Wednesday:

The timing of the severe weather threat is in the graphic below. Based on today's models, I believe we'll see our best window of opportunity for severe storms on Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. I would anticipate mainly severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail, but tornadoes will be possible, too.

For now, stay aware of the severe threat for Wednesday and check back with the blog as we update it as new information comes in.