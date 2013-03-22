Dogwoods telling the weather story

A viewer called this morning and stated he had already cut his grass twice last March. Of course the grass in still dormant at this writing with little signs of life. Alright...maybe your tired of hearing last March was rife with record heat; this March littered in bitter cold. We hit the nadir with a record low 21-degrees on Thursday. Just let us know when it is going to warm up please...I have gotten that message.

Consider the tale of the dogwoods sent to me by friend Tom Gore of Evansville. Wow...the voluptuous dogwood on the let was taken last March 19th. To the right, he same tree taken on the first day of Spring.

What a difference a tree makes.

Byron