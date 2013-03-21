How will the Mid-South Winter Storm affect your spring break ?

Early spring breakers should keep tabs on the weather tonight and Friday as the Mid-South Winter Storm rakes across Arkansas, Tennessee and northern Mississippi and Alabama. The storm track has played out fairly consistently over the last couple of days, and this means some snow and slick conditions on Friday morning along Interstate 44 through southern Missouri, as well as I-55 near Memphis, and possibly I-40 and I-65 near Nashville.

Here is the latest summary of all winter alerts across the mid-south.

Even though Nashville is not included in the advisories, light snow accumulations on grassy areas and a few slick spots on elevated roadways are still possible. Farther west, Memphis is anticipating a couple of inches of wet, slushy snow later tonight and early Friday morning. Again, it will likely be enough to cause some travel impact, especially early Friday morning.

The latest snowfall models still paint light accumulations across western Tennessee and a good chunk of northeast Arkansas.

Once you get through the slush, temperatures will be a bit on the cool side if you are Destin bound.

For the hard core spring breakers, Daytona looks a little more inviting.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Gulf coast in a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail with lines of severe thunderstorms that form. The tornado threat will increase overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

While you're away next week, the Tri-State will continue to chill out with below normal temperatures through the early part of next week, along with some rain over the weekend. Have a safe trip, and don't forget to write !