Tri-State Tornado Anniversary

Today is the anniversary of the Tri-State Tornado that is the worst tornado disaster in U-S history. On March 18th, 1925, the storm had one of the longest paths…nearly 220 miles…of any recorded tornado. The three hour tour across Missouri, Illinois, and southwest Indiana claimed a tornado record 689 lives.

With respect to our area, the tornado ravaged Hamilton and White counties in southeastern Illinois where 65 people were killed. Lives were lost north of Carmi and in the town of Crossville.

In southwest Indiana, the tornado hit Griffin, Owensville, Princeton, and Petersburg. 26 killed in Griffin; 45 dead in Princeton. 100% of the town of Griffin was destroyed. To this day, Griffin, Indiana…is one of the few towns in the U-S to be 100% destroyed by a tornado.

This was an era without tornado watches and warnings. Forecasts were provided by local newspapers. However, severe weather forecasts within the newspaper were uncommon.

After the tornado, helped arrived via train. Thousands of survivors….8,000 just in Murphysboro…spent their first nights in tents.