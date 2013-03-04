How will tonight's winter storm impact the Tri-State ?

Another week, and another winter storm is headed toward the Tri-State. As with the past 2 storms, this one will pass almost directly over our area, so the snow and wintry weather will steer north, while we'll see temps in the 40's and some scattered rain on Monday night and Tuesday. You can see all the winter weather alerts now posted to our north. Places like Indy and Chicago will likely see several inches of snow on Tuesday, so if you need to drive north, allow extra time or try to leave early or late to avoid the mess.

For the Tri-State, we'll see rain developing overnight tonight and continuing through Tuesday as temperatures climb into the middle 40's. We'll be in the warm sector of the winter storm, so our winds will come from the southeast and south. Rain amounts will be light to moderate, so we'll chip away at our drought/rainfall deficit a little more.

Once the storm system is to our northeast, winds will kick around to the northwest and send temperatures tumbling on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Any leftover moisture will turn to snow. Because of limited available moisture, snowfall will be on the very light side. We may see some light accumulations and minimal travel impacts north of Interstate 64 by early Wednesday morning.

The good news is that temperatures will soar into the 60's by the end of the week, signaling our first bout of near-spring weather this season.