Severe Weather Spotter Training In Jasper

This is a pic I shot while storm chasing in Dubois County last March. Free weather spotter training is coming to the Jasper Community Arts Center on Wednesday, March 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EDT.

The severe weather training is being sponsored by the Dubois County EMA along with the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Training includes identifying severe weather and properly reporting hail, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

Weather spotters, all emergency responders, and the pubic are encouraged to attend.