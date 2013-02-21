Slick Spots Tonight

The last few days I forecasted that freezing rain would miss this morning...the models were running too fast. This evening we could see some slick spots in Wayne County which is under a Winter Storm Warning. At this writing, freezing rain is slamming southeast Missouri. So we will have to watch tonight as temps will be close to freezing. However, the best icing temps are in the mid to upper 20s so we are catching a break with a late arrival.

Big winter storm setting up to our west with the highest impact staying northwest of I-64. The precipitation is expected to be rain mixing with some sleet. Freezing rain along with ice accumulation will stay northwest of I-64.

Temps tonight will be near freezing but most of the precipitation will change to all rain. Trouble spots will be northwest of Evansville.