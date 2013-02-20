Wintry mix targets parts of the Tri-State Thursday morning

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Thursday for far southwest Indiana, including Gibson and Posey counties, and for Gallatin, White, Wabash and Edwards counties in Illinois. A winter storm warning is now in effect for Hamilton and Wayne counties. A strong winter storm system will pass north of the Tri-State tonight and Thursday. Sleet and rain will be likely in the morning, mainly over the western half of the Tri-State (west of Highway 41).

As winds shift to the south, temperatures will warm above freezing and the remainder of the precip will fall as rain on Thursday afternoon and evening. The changeover should be fairly rapid, especially as the southerly winds get established by late morning on Thursday. While we may see some sleet early, there shouldn't be enough to cause any travel problems for the eastern half of the Tri-State.

The southerly winds will usher in slightly milder air for the weekend. Highs will climb to near 50 on Sunday and stay there for the start of the week.