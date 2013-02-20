Freezing Rain Running Late

I wrote on Tuesday that the models might be running too slow to bring us freezing rain by Thursday morning. I forecasted on 14 News Sunrise that the potential for freezing rain would arrive late. The models were slow to react to the dry air locked over the area. But this helps the morning commute on Thursday...keeps the roads ice free. Any icing should stay to the west of I-57.

However, freezing rain will still be possible northwest of I-64 tomorrow evening. We could get some brief freezing rain until about Midnight. The late arrival helps. Temps will be 8-10 degrees warmer than the predawn hours on Thursday which would keep most of the freezing rain to our north.

Byron