Look, up in the sky...it's a meteor, it's an asteroid, it's a ???

The sky seems to be falling lately, and here is something else to look out for right here in the Tri-State. In early March, a rare comet will be visible in the western sky. Read the email below from my friend and astronomer, Scott Conner:

"Just thought I would give you an update on comet PanStarrs C/2011 L4. I have attached a short clip that shows its position from March 5-24th from 5:30pm on the 5th to 6:30 on the 24th. Best chance to see it will be from about March 12-15. If you use these images, please tell people that the tail of the comet will likely be much fainter than shown, and may not be visible at all, but the Coma should be bright enough to see at least magnitude 3. But there is a possibility that the tail will be visible. The comet will be close to the sun, so make sure people know not to use binoculars or telescopes for fear they could damage their eyes. If you want more details, check out our new Evansville Astronomical Society Facebook page or give me a shout."

Here is a view of comet PanStarrs as it will appear low on the western horizon near sunset on March 7.

And here is the approximate position of the comet on March 16, again right at the western horizon near sunset.

And finally, the position of the comet on March 26.

I will have more on the comet when we get closer to the event, but thought I would give you a "heads up" a little early.

...Jeff