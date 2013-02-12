Mercury Rising

I took a pic last evening of the crescent moon and caught the planet mercury. I admit my camera is not the best for catching the smallest planet. But some pretty cool viewing on clear nights this time of year. Just look low in the sky after sunset...you will catch part of the Moon...and Mercury will pop up beneath the Moon.

In the Northern Hemisphere... February is a great time to catch Mercury. Without an atmosphere, Mercury heats up to +800 degrees or greater during the day but temps drop well below zero at night. You can still view Mercury after sunset until very early in June.

Byron