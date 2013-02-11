Where is your safe spot ?

We give tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings often during the spring and summer months, but what do YOU do when one is issued for your location ? I am looking for some willing volunteers to show us their safe places that they and their families go to during a storm. Is it a basement, or is it a special closet or hallway that you use ? Are you certain that your safe spot is really the safest place in your house ? How did you select this spot ?

These school kids are sheltering in a hallway, but where do you go when you are at home ?

I've been wondering how our viewers react when we give the call to action here on 14News, and you can be a part of my story that will run in the last week of February about finding your safe spot. I will also share some of the research that has come out in the last few years about places that we once thought were safe, but are now considered dangerous.

If you have a few moments, I'd like for you to shoot a picture of your safe spot (with your family in position) so that we can share them with all of our viewers in the Tri-State. I'll be looking forward to what you have to offer.

