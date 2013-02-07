Winter Golf: Just As Fun

February is not known as a golf month. This week, however, has been perfect to get outdoors and hit the links. I played 9-holes on Wednesday. Winter golf is a little different than summer but it can be just as fun if not more so. There are no lines, heat index, sunburn, and slow play is not a factor.

45-degrees and light wind is my cutoff. 57 degrees Tuesday…47 degrees Wednesday…62 degrees Thursday…no problem.

High temps this afternoon in the 60s will be excellent weather to get outdoors before the rain tonight and colder temps on Friday. Tee it up high and let if fly.

Byron