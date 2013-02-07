Ohio River Falling - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio River Falling

Dry weather this week and up river have afforded the Ohio River to begin falling. Flooded roads like Waterworks remained closed but many area roads will have a chance to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

The rain tonight will not have a major impact on river levels due to rain totals less than ½ inch.

Snow and rain looming in the northeast could affect the Ohio River later in the month.

Byron

