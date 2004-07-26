Gensic's Furniture House - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gensic's Furniture House

Gensic's Furniture is a full retail furniture store. They are an authorized Broyhill gallery. They carry all types of upholstery, youth furniture, accessories, and bedding.

They are located at 850 S. Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715. You can reach Gensic's Furniture at (812) 477-4902.

