Are Jan. tornadoes rare?... Let's look back five years for the answer

A great viewer question...January tornadoes are something new to our area? The answer is no. In fact, most tornadoes in January, February, March, and early April will occur east of the Mississippi River.

I captured this tornado in northern Posey Co., on January 29th, 2008. Sadly, the 2008 tornado killed 2-people in Posey County. This tornado was embedded in a squall line that reached into Gibson County. I caught up with the storm about 10-minutes before nightfall.

Yes...5-years later we were under a moderate risk for severe weather.