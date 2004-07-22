MAB Paints - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

MAB Paints

Our Evansville Location: 
6149 Wedeking
Building D, Suite 1 
Evansville, IN 47715

Off Burkhardt Road, just north of Morgan Avenue. 

Manager: Chris Baumgartner

Phone: (812) 479-1421

Fax: (812) 479-0241

Hours:
Mon: 7:00-5:00
Tue: 7:00-5:00
Wed: 7:00-5:00
Thur: 7:00-5:00
Fri: 7:00-5:00
Sat: 7:00-1:00
Sun: Closed

