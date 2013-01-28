Warm and stormy Tri-State on Tuesday

A strong cold front will push toward the Tri-State on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, we'll have strong southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph which will force the temperature to near 70-degrees...almost a record.

As the front collides with the warm, moist air, thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening. We'll likely see some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, and we can't rule out a tornado or two. The entire Tri-State is in a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will crash on Wednesday as the front moves east, and we'll see highs in the 30's and lows in the teens by week's end. A wintry mix is possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.