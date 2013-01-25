From icy roads to near-record highs

After waking up to icy roads and a wintry mix, temperatures will begin a steady climb as we move into the last week of January. High pressure will drift to the southeast and turn the winds around to the southwest. By Sunday, highs will reach the mid 40's. The warmup will kick into high gear on Monday as temperatures hit the lower 60's and stay there through the first half of the week.
Usually 60-degree temperatures come at a price in January: Severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has backed off on its earlier outlook for severe weather on Tuesday in the Ohio Valley. While the models flip-flop, it is still possible that thunderstorms and severe weather will accompany the warm air into the Tri-State next week.
Construction of an $8-million investment in one Evansville neighborhood is on schedule. City leaders say Garfield Commons will close the affordable housing gap in the city.More >>
The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.More >>
The weather is leaving room for good stargazing conditions.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A 6-year-old child died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
