From icy roads to near-record highs

After waking up to icy roads and a wintry mix, temperatures will begin a steady climb as we move into the last week of January. High pressure will drift to the southeast and turn the winds around to the southwest. By Sunday, highs will reach the mid 40's. The warmup will kick into high gear on Monday as temperatures hit the lower 60's and stay there through the first half of the week.





Usually 60-degree temperatures come at a price in January: Severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has backed off on its earlier outlook for severe weather on Tuesday in the Ohio Valley. While the models flip-flop, it is still possible that thunderstorms and severe weather will accompany the warm air into the Tri-State next week.