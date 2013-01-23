Travel troubles return Friday morning





A weak weather system will move in from the southwest late Thursday night and Friday. After looking at the different models and the amount of moisture in the air at that time, I think this will be a fairly low impact event for southern Indiana and Illinois. The trouble spots will occur mainly over the southern edge of the Tri-State, along and just north of the Western Kentucky Parkway.

As you can see on the hour-by-hour model from our 14 First Alert weather computers, 3 a.m. appears to be the time that the sleet/freezing rain will begin to accumulate over Hopkins, Webster, McLean, Muhlenberg and southern Union counties. While accumulations will be very light--generally less 1/4", it will be enough to cause black ice and slick driving conditions, especially on untreated roads early Friday morning.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 30's on Friday afternoon, so anything that does stick will melt by late morning, and the drive home should be OK.

After this brief bout of wintry weather, we'll see a big warmup early next week with temperatures spiking in the low 60's by Tuesday. Already, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas to our southwest for severe weather potential. We'll have to keep an eye on this system and see how it evolves over the next few days.



