A chance for another round of snow on Thursday

Hard to be believe that Spring like weather was here on Saturday with a sunny high of 57-degrees. Some of the area golf courses were busy. Since then a parade of arctic air is sinking wind chills to 5-below zero this morning. Wow...what a change.

What about snow?...there is some in the offing late Thursday and early Friday morning. Sure...the models are all over the place...rain, snow, freezing rain, or a bust. However, with cold air locked in place...my thinking is a fast 1 to 2 inches of snow early on Friday morning mixing with some sleet.

I will keep you posted but start thinking about a tricky commute early on Friday.

Byron Douglas