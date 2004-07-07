CO Caused By Generator Nearly Kills

Web Producer: Amber Griswold

Carbon monoxide fumes from a generator nearly killed two girls at an Evansville home Wednesday. The home on the southeast side was without power, and the generator was on in the breezeway as the two girls were sleeping in the bed of a pickup truck parked in the garage.

Thirteen-year-old Christina Cain of Henderson is being treated at St.Mary's Medical Center. She was spending the night at her friend's home. The 12-year-old Evansville girl is hospitalized in Louisville.

Her father discovered something wrong when he checked on the girls.