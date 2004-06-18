Japanese/Korean - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

JAPANESE
Iwataya Japanese Restaurant
8401 N Kentucky Ave 868-0830
Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservation Accepted/Beer&Wine/MC-VISA

Kanpai
4593 Washington Ave. 471-7076
Between $10-$15/Casual/Full Bar/Credit Cards

Nagasaki Inn
5720 Virginia St 473-1442 *Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Required/Full Bar/VISA/MC/Dscvr

KOREAN
Jaya’s
119 S.E. 4th St. 422-6667
Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Cash Only/Beer and Wine

