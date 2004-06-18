Italian/Mediterranean

Angelo’s

305 Main 428-6666

$10-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

16401 E. Lloyd Expwy. 421-0800

$10-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Beer and Wine/All Major Credit Cards

Bucks Pizza

5225 Pearl Dr. 484-2000

Under $10/Casual/Checks Accepted/Credit Cards

The Crazy Tomato

500 S. Green River Rd. 474-9977

Between $5-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks /Beer and Wine/Credit Cards

Dilegges Italian

607 N. Main 428-3004

Under $10/Casusal/Reservations/Checks/Full Bar/Visa,MC,AmExp

Gagliandi's Pizzeria

1652 Morgan Ave. 962-1556

Under $10/Casusal/Checks Accepted/Visa,MC

Isabella's Italian Ristorante & Market

900 Tutor Lane Suite 101 437-2525

$10-$15/Casual/Reservations/Full Bar/MC-Visa

Johnny B's Pizza & Wings

2046 Hwy 41 N Henderson, KY (270) 830-7700

Under $10/Casual/Full Bar/Reservations Accepted/MC

Lil'O' Chicago's

1424 N Main 422-9203

Under $10/Casual/Cash/No Alcohol

Mr. B's Pizza & Wings

2611 Hwy 41 N Henderson, KY (270) 826-1111

Under $10/Casual/Reservations /Checks/Beer&Wine/MC

Nick's Pizza & Wings

1700 Morgan Center Dr 477-NICK

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks/Full Bar/Credit Cards

Noble Roman's Pizza

2403 Washington Ave 477-5347

4807 W Lloyd 424-0996

Washington Square Mall 473-4606

Under $10/Casual/Cash/MC-VISA

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

1100 N. Green River Rd. 473-2903

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar/ Credit Cards

The Pasta Grill

7700 Eagle Crest Blvd. 471-7825

Under $10/Casual/Reservations /Full Bar/All Major Credit Cards

Samuel Mancino’s

685 N. Green River Rd.471-4888

Under $10/Casual/Reservations /Checks /Full Bar/ Credit Cards

The Slice

2011 Lincoln Ave. 476-8518

1033 Mt. Pleasant Road 868-8135

Under $10/Casual/Beer and Wine/ Credit Cards

Talk of the Town

1200 Edgar St. 402-8692

Under $10/Casual/Check-MC