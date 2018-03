Family/Homestyle

Bob Evans Restaurant

1125 N. Green River Rd. 473-9022

5201 Pearl Dr. 425-5100

Under $10/Casual/No Reservations/No Alcohol Served/VISA/MC

Buffalo Wild Wings (BW3)

713 N Green River Rd. 471-9464

5404 Pearl Dr. 471-9464

Under $10/Casual/Full Bar/All Major Credit Cards

Carousel Family Dining

5115 Monroe Ave 479-6388

Under $10/Casusal/Reservations/Checks/MC

The Country Skillet

1307 N. Heidelbach Ave. 464-9171

Under $10/Casual/Checks

Cracker Barrel

8215 Eagle Lake Dr. 479-8788

Under $10/Casual/No Reservations/Checks Accepted/Credit Cards

Cross-Eyed Cricket

2101 Pennsylvania 422-6464

Under $10/Casual/No Reservations/Checks Accepted

Denny’s Classic Diner

5212 Weston Rd. 424-4472

Under $10/Casual/Formal/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/All Major Credit Cards

Denny’s Restaurant

4301 Hwy. 41 N. 423-9459

351 N. Green River Rd. 473-1063

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/No Alcohol Served/All Major Credit Cards

Dogtown Tavern

Old Henderson Rd. 423-0808

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Full Service Bar/VISA/MC

Ellis Park-Clubhouse

Hwy 41 N. Henderson, KY.

(800) 333-8110

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

The Hilltop Inn

1100 Harmony Way 422-1757

Under $10/Casual/Check/Credit Cards/Full Bar

The Homestead Restaurant

10233 St. Rd. 662 Newburgh 853-3631

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar/

Hooters

4620 Lincoln 475-0229

Under $10/Casual/No Reservations/No Checks Accepted/Beer and Wine/VISA-MC-AmExp

JoJo’s Restaurant & Bakery

3901 U.S. Hwy 41 N. 425-1486

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

K & D Dutch Korner

13935 St. Wendel Rd 963-9370

Under $10/Casual/Reservation Accepted/Ful Bar/Checks/MC

Knotty Pine Cafe

500 N. Main 423-0014

Under $10/Casual/Checks Accepted/Cash

The Edgewater Grille

7 E. Water St., Newburgh 858-2443

Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

Log Inn

Rt. 2 Haubstadt 867-3216

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar

Merry-Go-Round Restaurant

North 2101 N. U.S.Route 41 423-6388

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Checks

The Mill

526 S. Main, 1-800-489-7328

Henderson, KY

Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Full Bar/ Credit Cards

North Main Annex Cafe

701 N. Main 425-4535

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Beer and Wine/VISA/MC/AmExp

O’Charley’s

7301 E. Indiana 479-6632

5125 Pearl Dr 424-3348

Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

Old Country Buffet

1356 N Green River 473-2876

Under $10/Casual/Checks Accepted/MC,Visa,DC

Old Mill

503 New Harmony Rd. 963-6000

Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

The Pie Pan

905 North Park Dr. 425-2261

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Checks Accepted/No Alcohol Served

Rafferty’s

1400 N. Green River Rd.

471-0024

Under $10/Casual/No Reservations/Full Service Bar/All Major Credit Cards

The Playhouse Restaurant

16 West Main Poseyville (812) 874-2419

Under $10/Casual/Reservations/Checks/Full Service Bar

St. Joe Inn

9515 St. Wendel Rd. 963-9310

Between $10-$15/Casual/Reservations Recommended/Checks Accepted/Full Service Bar

Thornburg's Restaurant & Catering

Main St Wadesville 673-4996

Between $5-$15/Casual/Full Bar/Checks/Credit Cards

Weinbach Cafeteria

1 N. Weinbach

Under $10/Casual/MC-VISA