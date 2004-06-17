Corky's Ribs & Barbecue (in Aztar Pavillon Level 1)

421 N W Riverside Dr 433-4230

Under $10/Casual/FullBar/Credit Cards/Carry-Out

Hickory Pit Stop

1521 N. Main 422-6919

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Beer & Wine/AmExp/Diner’s Club

Leo's Smokehouse BBQ

3901 Broadway Ave 422-3411

Under $10/Casusal/Beer and Wine/Checks Accepted/Visa-MC

Marx BBQ

3119 W. Maryland St. 425-1616

Under $10/Casusal/Checks Accepted/Visa-MC

The Nisbet Inn

6701 Nisbet Station Rd. 963-9305

Under $10/Casual/Reservations Accepted/Full Bar/Checks

Shyler’s Bar-B-Q

405 S. Green River Rd. 476-4599

Under $10/Casual/Checks Accepted/All Major Credit Cards

Smokemasters BBQ

838 State St. Newburgh 858-9372

2734 Mt. Vernon Ave 421-8068

$5 & up/Casual/Reservations/Checks /VISA,MC,DISC

Smokey Bones BBQ

6636 E Lloyd 476-7842

$10&$15/Casual/Full Bar

Willinghams World Champion BBQ & Grill

8309 Bell Oaks Dr 853-7427

Under $10/Casual/ Reservations/Beer,Wine/Credit Cards

Wilson's General Store & Cafe

1129 E. Church Street, New Harmony, IN 812-682-5150

Under $10/Casual/Reservations /Checks

Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Restaurants

5636 Vogel Rd. 477-5604

6000 First Ave. 424-8891

Under$10/Casual/Checks/Reservations Accepted/VISA/MC