RSS feed information

What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up to date on websites you like to visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

14 News now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for major sections, for example News, Business Watch, Entertainment, etc. Most of the major online news sites, and many other types of sites offer RSS feeds as a way for you to easily get updated information.

How can I make use of RSS?

RSS Readers display the information from RSS feeds on your computer.



Once you have an RSS Reader (Microsoft Outlook & Google each have readers that you can download), you only have to choose which RSS feeds you want.

What RSS Feeds are available from 14 WFIE?

News

Entertainment

Sports



What about other web sites?

Absolutely! Any of your favorite sites that display the RSS or XML logos like those you see above can be added to your RSS reader. No more searching and bookmarks. One place for all your content, updated as often as you like.