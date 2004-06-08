FA-18 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

FA-18

All-weather fighter and attack aircraft. The single-seat F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first strike-fighter. It was designed for traditional strike applications such as interdiction and close air support without compromising its fighter capabilities.

Find out more about F-18s and their capabilities at http://www.chinfo.navy.mil/navpalib/factfile/aircraft/air-fa18.html.

Powered by Frankly