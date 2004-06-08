Patty Wagstaff Airshows

She flies one of the most thrilling, low-level aerobatic routines in the world today. Her breathtaking performances give spectators a front-row seat view of the precision and complexity of modern, unlimited hard-core aerobatics. Her aggressive smooth style sets the standard for performers all over the world.
For more info check out the website: www.pattywagstaff.com.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
