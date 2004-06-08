Debbie Gary is an professional aerobatics pilot since October 1971 and an aviation writer since 1994. She was the first woman in the world to lead a formation aerobatics team in 1971 and has moved forward ever since.
For more info, check out her website: www.debbiegary.com.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
