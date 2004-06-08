Pepsi SkyWriter

She is the nation's only female professional skywriter, and her aerial artistry - painted on a canvas some 10,000 feet high - dazzles many. Millions have met Suzanne through national media attention such as the Today Show, US Magazine, People Magazine, and front page coverage in the Wall Street Journal. It's all in a day's work to Suzanne Asbury-Oliver.
For more info check out the website: www.pepsiteam.com/index.html.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
