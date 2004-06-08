Viper West

The 12th Air Force Demonstration Team, part of the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is a hand-picked group of professionals selected by the United States Air Force to showcase the premier multi-role fighter aircraft – the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
For more information, check out their website: www.hill.af.mil/388fw/ViperWestLink/.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.