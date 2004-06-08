Viper West - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Viper West

The 12th Air Force Demonstration Team, part of the 4th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is a hand-picked group of professionals selected by the United States Air Force to showcase the premier multi-role fighter aircraft – the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

For more information, check out their website: www.hill.af.mil/388fw/ViperWestLink/.

