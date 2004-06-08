Misty Blues

This is the one and only all women's skydiving team in the world. In the 17 years they have been around, they have managed to obtain 35 world records and 40,000 jumps between the 9 members of this all women team.
For more information, check out our website: www.mistyblues.com.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
