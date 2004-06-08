American Aerobatics

With a personality that shines as brightly as "Free Spirit", her restored Mopar T-34, Julie Clark takes the Moper T-34 to the limits of it's operating capability. She has appeared in the biggest air shows in the U.S., Canada and the island of Bermuda.
For more info check out her website www.americanaerobatics.com.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.