Ticket Information

Button Prices
$7 in advance
$10 at the gate
The 2004 Chevrolet Evansville Freedom Festival presented by the Tri-State Chevy Dealers is a 5-day event including the 4th of July. The purchase of one button entitles you to enjoy of the listed events at the riverfront and the airport with no additional investment! Children under 10 are free!
Not - For - Profit Button Sales
This year the Evansville Freedom Festival is helping other not - for - profits raise funds. Selected local not-for-profits are selling Freedom Festival buttons. By purchasing a button from a member of one of the organizations listed below, you will be helping them recieve $1 back for each button they sell. This is just another way that the Freedom Festival continues to give back to the community. Susan G. Komen Foundation Metropolitan Evansville Chamber of Commerce Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana Northside Kiwanis Club St. Anthony Catholic Church Downtown Evansville, Inc. Boys and Girls Club
Buy your button at:
Action Pest Control
Brake Supply
Bob Walthers Golf 'n Fun (First Avenue)
Buehlers Stores
Cross Pointe Shell Station
Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union
Downtown Evansville
Edco Station (Stringtown Road)
Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
Fifth Third Bank
Heritage Federal Credit Union
Integra Bank
Motomart Gas Stations
Old National Bank
Schnucks
Thorton's
Tri-State Aero
Wesselmans Stores
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
