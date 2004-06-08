Want a copy of a news story?

It's the people that make 14 News the Tri-State's News Leader! Click here to find out more about the most experienced group of broadcast journalists in this area.

14 WFIE celebrated its 60th Anniversary on November 15, 2013. Learn about the history of this great television station here .

14 WFIE celebrated its 60th Anniversary on November 15, 2013. Learn about the history of this great television station here .

You can obtain a video tape copy of a story that aired on any 14 WFIE newscast.

Just contact News dub line at 14 WFIE at 812-426-1414 ext. 329, with the following information:

Your name, address, with zip code and your phone number in case there is a question concerning your request.

Please allow reasonable time for filling your request. The charge is $50 per story.





Print your Dub Release Form here and follow the instructions below.

1. All newscasts contain both live and pre-taped segments. Any segment that is broadcast live is stored on a copyright tape for one year. Material is available for dubbing for only one year from the air date.

2. Before we air a story, it is edited. When requesting video, only the story that aired in the newscast is available. Any footage not included in the story is unavailable.

3. You will need to sign and return a release form before we release any footage. This form states that you understand that the tape cannot be used for any legal, political or commercial purposes. Be sure to fill in all the blanks on the form with the exception of the blank labeled "Signature of WFIE News Director."

4. Be sure to return your news dub release form to the attention of "Video Dub Request" and mail it to: P.O. Box 1414, Evansville, IN 47701.

5. No tapes will be made before both the release form and the dubbing fee have been received.

6. All new story dub requests are subject to the approval of the WFIE News Director. Any questions should be directed to the News Director at (812) 426-1414.