Guilty verdict reached in 2009 Owensboro kidnapping

A man from Maine has been found guilty in a 2009 abduction of an Owensboro girl.

Court officials tell us Archie Whalen was convicted of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

We're told the jury in Owensboro's U.S. District Court deliberated for about an hour and returned with a verdict Thursday evening.

The disappearance of the 13-year-old victim triggered a nationwide Amber Alert.

Police say they found Whalen and the girl in a hotel parking lot in Wisconsin.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 19th.

